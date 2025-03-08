Hezbollah denies role in Syria conflict, warns of disinformation campaigns

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah denied any involvement in the ongoing conflict in Syria, warning against “disinformation campaigns” serving foreign agendas.

"Some parties continue to drag Hezbollah's name into events in Syria, accusing it of being involved in the conflict," said a statement from the party's Media Relations Department.

Hezbollah, the statement affirmed, categorically denied these allegations, calling them "completely baseless" and urging media outlets to “report accurately and avoid being drawn into disinformation campaigns serving political goals and suspicious foreign agendas.”

The Syrian coastal region witnessed two bloody days, as Syrian security forces announced clashes with armed groups described as "remnants of the former regime."

Regarding the support behind these attacks, some parties hinted that an external group, Hezbollah or another group, may have facilitated the weapons supply, referring to the newly formed Islamic Resistance Front which emerged in Syria in response to the fall of the al-Assad regime and the Israeli invasion of the country.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the latest toll from the clashes stands at 93 dead among the interior and defense ministries' forces and 120 among the armed groups, while "scattered massacres" claimed 162 civilian lives in Syria's coastal provinces.