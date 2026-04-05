Kurdish delegation heads to Baghdad to break budget deadlock

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A high-level Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for talks aimed at resolving a protracted financial dispute with the federal government.

The delegation is led by Fuad Hussein, a senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) figure who also serves as Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Talks are expected to focus on the mechanics of budget disbursements and the payment of KRG civil servants' salaries for 2026.

Under agreements between Erbil and Baghdad, KRG is required to hand over oil and non-oil revenues to the federal government, while Baghdad is obligated to provide the Region’s financial entitlements, particularly salaries.

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes