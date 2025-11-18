KRG transfers about $92M in cash to Baghdad

2025-11-18T14:52:50+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

120 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $92M) from non-oil revenues will be transferred to the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said it had sent the final accounts report for September to Iraq’s Ministry of Finance, confirming that on Wednesday morning, part of the federal treasury’s non-oil revenues allocated to the Kurdistan Region will be deposited into the account of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance at the Central Bank of Iraq branch in Erbil.

