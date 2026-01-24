Iraq’s exports surge 39% in Q3 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s goods exports jumped 39% in the third quarter of 2025, reaching $32.414 billion, and up from $23.285 billion in the previous quarter, Trading Economics data showed on Saturday.

According to the figures released, crude oil shipments continue to dominate Iraq’s trade, accounting for more than 95% of total exports. Between 1988 and 2025, the country’s average quarterly exports stood at $21.766 billion, peaking at $49.209 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012 and dipping to $1.720 billion in the fourth quarter of 1994.

Iraq ranks as the world’s seventh-largest oil producer and exporter. Its main trading partners are the United States (25% of total exports), India (14%), China (12%), and South Korea (9%), while additional markets include Italy, Japan, France, and Turkiye.

Earlier figures from Iraq’s Ministry of Finance indicated that the country collected more than 114 trillion dinars ($87 billion) in federal budget revenues from January through November 2025, with non-oil sources contributing around 13.48 trillion dinars ($10 billion). Government economic adviser Mudher Mohammed Saleh previously noted to Shafaq News that decades of war, international sanctions, and political instability have constrained efforts to diversify the economy and expand non-oil revenue.

