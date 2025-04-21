Kirkuk bounces back: CCHF recovery reported

Shafaq News/ One patient diagnosed with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has fully recovered and been discharged from hospital, leaving only a single active case under treatment in Kirkuk, health officials said on Monday.

Arjan Mohammed Rashid, head of the Kirkuk Health Directorate, told Shafaq News that the patient was released after completing treatment and receiving confirmation of full recovery from the medical team.

“The health situation is under control,” Rashid said, noting that only one patient remains hospitalized and is receiving appropriate care. He added that medical and preventive teams continue to monitor the situation and enforce precautionary measures.

Rashid urged the public to follow health guidelines and cooperate with authorities by reporting any suspected cases.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced, on Sunday, that five new cases of CCHF have been confirmed, bringing the nationwide total to 19 since the beginning of 2025.