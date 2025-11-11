Khamis al-Khanjar votes, calls elections an opportunity for fair representation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Khamis al-Khanjar, leader of the Sovereignty (al-Siyada) Alliance, cast his ballot on Tuesday in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, describing the vote as a chance for Sunnis to regain a meaningful role in national politics.

After voting in Baghdad, al-Khanjar said the elections “offer Sunnis an opportunity to restore balance and fair representation,” urging broad participation across all provinces.

The Sovereignty Alliance maintains its strongest base in al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin, where it has fielded prominent candidates and forged alliances with tribal and local leaders. The bloc is competing to consolidate its influence in these Sunni-majority regions after years of political fragmentation.

Al-Khanjar’s participation comes amid intensified competition among Sunni political forces, including al-Azm, Taqadum, and the National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm Al-Watani), as they seek to shape the next government.

The vote marks Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections since 2005, with 7,768 candidates competing for 329 seats. Preliminary estimates indicate that around nine million eligible voters are not participating, according to early data from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Polling centers opened nationwide on Tuesday for the general vote, following special voting on Sunday for members of the security forces, detainees, and hospital patients.

