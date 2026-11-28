Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Mohammad Mokhber, adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, cautioned Baghdad on Saturday against complying with US President Donald Trump’s “policies” on border issues.

Describing a shared destiny with neighboring countries as a fundamental principle of Iran’s foreign policy, Mokhber stressed that Tehran had demonstrated its friendship by standing alongside the Iraqi people during their most difficult times.

He emphasized that this “unbreakable bond” requires Baghdad to remain vigilant in managing its borders to avoid becoming “a tool in the hands of the enemies of Islam.”

در هندسه سیاست خارجی ما، هم سرنوشتی با همسایگان اصل اساسی است. ایران در سخت‌ترین روزها با تمام توان کنار ملت عراق ماند و دوستی خود را اثبات کرد. این پیوند ناگسستنی ایجاب می‌کند بغداد در موضوع مرزها هوشیار باشد تا ابزار دست دشمنان اسلام و اجابت سیاست های ترامپ جنایتکار تبدیل نشود. — محمد مخبر (@MokhberOfficial) November 28, 2026

Earlier this month, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein revealed that Washington had formally requested the closure of all but two border crossings with Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered the closure of unauthorized border crossings and placed all crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) under federal authority following an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Iraqi border guards subsequently temporarily closed the Pashta crossing with Iran, pending a review of its management arrangements.

On Friday, Trump backed Al-Zaidi’s efforts to combat oil smuggling and corruption, consolidate state authority across Iraq, and bring all weapons under exclusive government control.