KDP calls for restraint following Nasrallah's assassination

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary bloc of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) called on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further regional destabilization, warning that the current events following the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, threaten security and stability.

In a statement, the bloc expressed its condolences, saying, "While we extend our sympathies for the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, we stand in solidarity with them during this difficult and trying time. We are deeply concerned about the recent developments, particularly the widening scope of the conflict, which has now reached Lebanon and is affecting innocent civilians."

The statement further emphasized, "We stress that the continued military escalation will result in serious consequences, causing more destruction and devastation. Therefore, we caution that the ongoing events pose a direct threat to regional security and stability."

On Friday, Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's main headquarters, where Hassan Nasrallah, along with several party leaders and a senior Iranian Quds Force commander, were present.

On Saturday, Hezbollah officially confirmed the death of Nasrallah and several other leaders.