Iraqi presidencies meet to discuss parliament speaker election, legislative priorities

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Chief Justice Faiq Zidan convened to discuss pressing issues.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, “The meeting discussed the ongoing efforts to expedite the resolution of this constitutional requirement, emphasizing support for these efforts to serve the national interest and strengthen the role of Parliament in collaboration with the executive and judicial branches.”

The meeting also addressed the delays in presenting certain important bills prepared by the Presidency of the Republic and the need to include them on the Parliament's agenda in upcoming sessions. Additionally, the participants reviewed the judicial actions taken concerning media and publication crimes and the monitoring of organized attacks by suspicious media platforms targeting the presidencies, ministries, and state institutions, with the perpetrators being pursued according to the law, as per the media office.

The statement continued, “The financial measures taken by the government to ensure the funding of ministries and governorates from the investment budget and regional development funds were also discussed, along with preparations for the Independent High Electoral Commission to begin preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for next year.”

They highlighted the importance of conducting a national census as a developmental goal for the country, essential for shaping economic and social policies, plans, and programs.

“The meeting also discussed the overall regional situation and the ongoing Zionist aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, as well as efforts to contain these aggressions and strengthen the political unity to protect Iraq and its people from any potential escalation,” as per the statement.