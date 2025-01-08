Iraqi presidencies discuss elections, financial issues, and regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi presidencies convened at Baghdad Palace to discuss preparations for the upcoming 2025 parliamentary elections and address pressing national and regional issues.

The meeting brought together President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, and Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zidan.

In an official statement, the presidencies emphasized “the need to ensure comprehensive logistical and technical support for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to facilitate the electoral process. Financial topics were also a key focus, with discussions centered on cash liquidity and funding allocations for ministries and provinces through investment and regional development budgets.”

The presidencies underscored the importance of meeting financial obligations to state institutions while adhering to rigorous oversight and auditing measures to safeguard public funds and combat corruption.

The meeting further addressed “delays in presenting critical draft laws to Parliament.” Participants highlighted the necessity of enhanced coordination between the Presidency and Parliament to expedite the inclusion of these draft laws—many of which pertain directly to the interests and welfare of Iraqi citizens—into the parliamentary agenda.

“In addition, the presidencies reiterated their support for the government’s efforts to improve public services, elevate living standards, strengthen the Iraqi economy, and foster private-sector growth to achieve sustainable development.”

On regional matters, the leaders affirmed Iraq’s commitment to fostering security, peace, and stability in the Middle East. They called for bolstered international efforts to resolve ongoing crises through constructive dialogue aimed at promoting global peace and security.