Iraqi President sues PM over Kurdistan salary crisis

Shafaq News / On Monday, Hawari Tawfiq, Director General of the Presidency, detailed the lawsuit filed by President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Tawfiq emphasized that the President is not an adversary of any constitutional authority and that the legal action—submitted before the Federal Court—is intended to resolve the ongoing salary crisis affecting employees in the Kurdistan Region.

"We wish to make it clear to our dear Iraqi people that our country is at a critical juncture. It is imperative for everyone to uphold national unity and a strong sense of responsibility toward important issues." He further noted that President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, as the guardian of the constitution and a symbol of national unity, stands in solidarity with all Iraqis.

Tawfiq underscored that the sacrifices made by the Iraqi people over decades have enabled the establishment of a democratic, federal parliamentary system that upholds dignity and ensures a decent standard of living. He pointed to the Tripartite Federal Budget Law, enacted in 2023, as a roadmap for distributing Iraq’s wealth, thereby defining the rights and obligations of both the Federal and Regional Governments.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Tawfiq explained that mass sit-ins and hunger strikes by teachers, educators, and public employees have led to the closure of numerous schools and disrupted the education of thousands of students. The lawsuit, he said, is driven by a profound sense of national responsibility and seeks a constitutional resolution between the Federal and Regional Governments. It also stresses the need for the Regional Government to implement the amendments to the Federal Budget Law by remitting its oil and non-oil revenues to the Federal Government.

Through his extensive field visits to key governorates—including Basra, Nineveh, Erbil, Najaf, Wasit, Al-Muthanna, and Al-Anbar—the President has consistently demonstrated his commitment to protecting citizens' rights and addressing their concerns.

Tawfiq concluded, "The Presidency is a constitutional institution dedicated to preserving the constitutional order, protecting the rights of all citizens without discrimination, and supporting all governmental authorities. A unified voice from our people will ensure our nation’s prosperity and well-being."

In a related development, the Presidency announced, on Sunday, that it had also filed a lawsuit before the Federal Court against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Federal Finance Minister Taif Sami. According to Tawfiq, this legal action was initiated following a recommendation from the Legal Agent for the Defense of the Salaries of Employees in the Kurdistan Region. Although registered on January 20, the lawsuit was only publicly disclosed in light of the ongoing teacher strike at protest camps.

Regarding the substance of the case, Tawfiq noted that it "includes several key points, foremost among them a demand for the Federal Court to issue an urgent order ensuring the continuous disbursement of salaries to employees in the Kurdistan Region."

The ongoing hunger strike by 13 teachers and government employees in Al-Sulaymaniyah marked its second week today. Their primary demands include regularizing their employment status and settling overdue salaries. Demonstrators have also urged international organizations to take notice of their grievances, calling for intervention to help address the economic hardships affecting the region.