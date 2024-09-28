Iraqi president condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Cardinal Sako calls for international action

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi president Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid denounced ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which have killed and injured hundreds, warning of the severe consequences for regional security and stability.

"What Lebanon is enduring is a dangerous escalation that poses a real threat to the security and stability of the region," Rashid said in a statement released on Saturday.

The Iraqi president reaffirmed Iraq's solidarity with both Lebanon and Palestine, calling for greater unity with the people of both nations.

Rashid urged the international community to "shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities" and to take swift, effective measures to halt the conflict and prevent further massacres of civilians.

In turn, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, condemned the ongoing violence in Lebanon and Palestine, calling for “an end to the killing and displacement of thousands of civilians and urging the international community to take responsibility.”

Cardinal Sako said, “we have been following the destruction and displacement in the occupied territories and Lebanon for months. The killing of thousands, including innocent civilians, children, and women, is shocking. These acts are a violation of people's rights, freedoms, and dignity, and the Chaldean Church condemns them as contrary to spiritual and human values," the statement read.

Sako called on the international community to take urgent, serious, and concrete steps to halt the violence and seek long-term solutions to the region's crises, “so that citizens can live freely, with dignity, in peace and stability."