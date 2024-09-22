Iraqi President warns of climate change threat to public health

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid warned of the major challenges posed by climate change, highlighting its direct impact on public health and environmental stability, emphasizing Iraq’s commitment to working with the international community to develop sustainable solutions to these challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the First International Conference on Climate Change and its Impact on Health Security in Iraq, Rashid stated, "Climate change is not only an environmental challenge but directly affects the health security of our people and the stability of our nations and societies."

He stressed that environmental degradation, rising temperatures, and decreasing water resources are leading to the spread of diseases, increasing pressure on healthcare systems, and threatening food and water security.

“We in Iraq, both at the federal government level and in the Kurdistan Region, are committed to cooperating with our international partners to seek sustainable and effective solutions to address the challenges of climate change,” the president affirmed.

Rashid added that tackling climate change requires collective, collaborative, and global efforts, grounded in science and innovation while benefiting from international expertise.

Referring to the Paris Climate Conference, he said, "This conference plays a pivotal role in guiding global efforts toward a low-carbon future. The agreement provides a permanent framework encouraging countries to reduce emissions and work together to adapt to the effects of climate change."

The Iraqi president reiterated Iraq’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation and implementing the recommendations of the Paris Agreement to achieve environmental and health sustainability.