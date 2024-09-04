Iraqi lawmaker urges the parliament to convene as corruption allegations resurface

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's Coordination Framework on Wednesday called on the Iraqi parliament to convene an emergency session on Thursday to address revelations made by Integrity Commission head Haider Hanoun regarding the "theft of the century" and other corruption scandals.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Hilali said, "After the press conference by the head of the Federal Integrity Commission, Judge Haider Hanoun, where he discussed corruption files, it has become imperative for the House of Representatives to hold an emergency session to discuss what Hanoun revealed through the media."

Al-Hilali urged Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi to "convene an emergency session tomorrow, Thursday, and summon Judge Haider Hanoun to shed light on what is happening behind the scenes," adding that "huge pressure might be exerted on the Integrity Commission to close the case involving Noor Zuhair and the so-called ‘theft of the century’."

"Judge Haider Hanoun must attend the session and disclose the behind-the-scenes developments, holding accountable all those involved in stealing the Iraqi people’s money, regardless of their position in the government and state."

Earlier on Wednesday, Hanoun expressed deep frustration during a press conference in Erbil, aimed at exposing the details of the "theft of the century," which has shaken Iraq's political and public landscape.

The head of the Integrity Commission voiced "extreme anger" over what he described as the undermining of the Commission’s authority and the disappearance of case files concerning the accused, Noor Zuhair, from the possession of Judge Diaa Jafar. He said that these developments are a major challenge to ongoing anti-corruption efforts and the recovery of state funds.

Hanoun said that the case involving Noor Zuhair, which was referred to the Central Criminal Court, contains 114 financial checks. "The law requires that 114 separate cases be opened, yet they have been merged into a single case," Hanoun noted.

"I want the parliament to ask me why only one case was opened, despite Noor Zuhair being implicated in other crimes, including usurping 420 dunums of land in Basrah, which was registered under fake names," Hanoun said, adding that "this case was transferred to Baghdad based on the decision of Judge Diaa Jafar Lefteh."