Iraqi judiciary warns against dragging court into PM race

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday denied any involvement in backing or nominating candidates for the post of prime minister, warning that legal measures will be taken against those who falsely link the judiciary to the political selection process.

In a statement, the council clarified that with the start of constitutional timelines for choosing a new prime minister, certain contenders have circulated claims suggesting that the head of the judiciary supports specific candidates. It described the allegations as fabricated and aimed at “discrediting the judiciary while weakening rival candidates.”

While accusing some political actors of using unidentified media outlets to spread misleading information, the council reiterated that the judiciary has no mandate to intervene in nominating any individual for executive office.

“The council,” it cautioned, “will take legal action against any party that violates the law by undermining the judiciary, a constitutionally independent authority.”

The clarification comes as Iraq moves into the next phase of government formation following Parliament’s completion of its leadership in late December 2025. Under the constitution, lawmakers must elect a president within 30 days of the first session, after which the president is required to designate a prime minister within 15 days. The incoming cabinet must then be formed within 30 days of that designation.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 political convention, the presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the premiership for a Shiite, and the speakership for a Sunni Arab.

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), which holds the largest bloc in Parliament, has taken procedural steps toward nominating a prime minister. CF official Imran Al-Karkoshi earlier told Shafaq News that the bloc submitted an official document to the parliamentary presidency identifying the largest parliamentary blocs, a requirement for initiating the constitutional process to designate a PM. He added that discussions remain ongoing and that the nominee is likely to be a new figure aligned with the Framework’s orientation.