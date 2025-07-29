Iraqi court jails man for Baath party promotion

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s al-Karkh Criminal Court has sentenced a man to six years in prison for promoting the banned Baath Party, the judiciary announced on Tuesday.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council, the defendant was convicted of distributing Baathist videos, writings, and statements found on his phone, as well as participating in meetings to recruit members and assign ranks.

The court issued the ruling under Article 8, Paragraph 1 of Law No. 32 of 2016, which prohibits advocacy for the Baath Party and other extremist, terrorist, or racist groups.