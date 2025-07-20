35+ arrested: INSS foils Baath Party sabotage plots

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) announced, on Sunday, it had disrupted coordinated sabotage plots tied to remnants of the banned Baath Party in three provinces.

Former regime loyalists were attempting to stir unrest through propaganda, disinformation, and online recruitment, INSS stated, describing the suspects as “fragile pockets” hiding anti-government agendas behind revived Baathist slogans.

The investigation also dismantled a digital network known as “Brigade 66,” allegedly run from abroad, which used encrypted platforms to promote Baathist ideology and sow division.

Security forces also arrested 40 individuals accused of spreading sectarian content and planning sabotage, INSS noted, adding that several admitted to receiving financial and strategic support from foreign sources.