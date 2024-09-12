Iraqi government condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza refugee camps

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government condemned, on Thursday, Israel's airstrikes on refugee camps in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, that killed over 40 civilians.

The attacks have drawn widespread outrage amid the ongoing violence in the besieged territory.

In a statement released by government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi, Iraq denounced the escalation of violence, pointing out that Israel's military also targeted Al-Nuseirat School, resulting in additional casualties, including six UNRWA employees.

Al-Awadi urged the international community, particularly major powers, and global organizations, to take action against what he described as "extreme brutality and aggression" in Gaza, emphasizing that silence in the face of such actions would lead to further bloodshed and destruction, placing a historic responsibility on the global community to stop the violence.

Notably, the Israeli war in Gaza led to the killing of 41,712 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children, women, and elderly.