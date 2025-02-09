Iraqi families demand swift release of detainees under Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, relatives of detainees eligible for release under Iraq’s General Amnesty Law gathered outside the Al-Anbar Criminal Court to submit legal requests and initiate the formal procedures for their release.

The move comes as families push for the swift implementation of the law, urging authorities to expedite legal processes to ensure the timely release of those covered under the legislation.

On January 21, the Iraqi Parliament passed a series of contentious laws, including amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and legislation on restoring confiscated properties in Kirkuk.

The vote sparked a walkout by dozens of lawmakers who objected to the "single-package" voting mechanism, arguing it violated constitutional procedures. In protest, they launched a petition to remove Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

Subsequently, a group of lawmakers challenged the session's legality before Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, which issued a ruling on February 4 suspending the implementation of the three laws. The decision was met with strong opposition from Sunni political factions and, to a lesser extent, Kurdish parties.

However, on February 5, the Supreme Judicial Council ruled that parliamentary laws cannot be suspended before their publication in the official gazette. While it advised postponing decisions on the Personal Status Law and the property restitution law, it emphasized that courts must proceed with enforcing the General Amnesty Law.

The Federal Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, February 11, to review the legal challenges against the parliamentary session and the validity of the vote on the three laws. The session will also examine constitutional appeals related to specific provisions of the General Amnesty Law, according to the court.