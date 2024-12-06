Iraqi factions withdraw from Syria toward Al-Qaim as SDF seizes Al-Bukamal crossing

Shafaq News/ Iraqi factions have withdrawn from Syria toward the city of Al-Qaim in Iraq's Al-Anbar province, a security source reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Armed members of Iraqi factions have withdrawn from the Syrian side toward Al-Qaim," noting that "they have not yet entered Iraqi territory, as they await formal approvals and verification of their Iraqi nationality."

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have taken control of the Al-Bukamal border crossing between Iraq and Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) affirmed that "the Syrian army has withdrawn its forces from the areas it previously occupied in Deir ez-Zor province."

In a related development, the SOHR mentioned that the Homs-Hama road is under the control of armed opposition groups.

On the other hand, Syria's Ministry of Defense denied reports of a Syrian army withdrawal from Homs, stating its forces remain in fortified defensive positions, reinforced with additional troops and various weapons, ready to counter any “terrorist attack.”