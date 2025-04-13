Iraqi court upholds reinstatement of Diyala council chief

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Administrative Court rejected an appeal challenging a previous ruling that ordered the reinstatement of Omar Al-Karawi as head of the Diyala Provincial Council.

According to an official court document, the judges concluded that the appeal lacked sufficient legal grounds and upheld the original decision issued on March 25, 2025, which suspended the implementation of Administrative Order No. (67/3/23) pending a final ruling on the case.

Reacting to the ruling, MP Mudar Al-Karawi welcomed the court’s decision, calling it “a victory for justice, fairness, and the rule of law,” and urged everyone to “respect the law” and comply with the binding court decision.

Earlier, the Diyala Provincial Council voted to dismiss its chairman after rejecting his responses during a formal questioning session, appointed Nizar Al-Lahibi as his successor, and swore him in before court proceedings began.