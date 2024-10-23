Iraqi court sentences university professor to 7 years for “coercing students into immoral acts”

Shafaq News / An Iraqi court in Dhi Qar province has sentenced a university professor from the University of Sumer to seven years in prison for coercing female students into immoral acts, a security source said on Wednesday.

"The Criminal Court of Dhi Qar handed down the sentence along with a fine of 3 million Iraqi dinars ($2,000 about), following the professor's conviction,” the source told Shafaq News.

The verdict was issued in accordance with Revolutionary Command Council Decision No. 160 of 1983, the source added.

Last May, the University of Sumer confirmed the arrest of a professor. A security source reported the arrest of the head of the Computer Science Department Computer Science on sexual charges.

Considering the arrest, the University pointed out that it is a "natural procedure within judicial regulations, based on a complaint and the existence of a prior dispute."

The University emphasized its support for judicial authority, stating, "We support the judiciary in all its decisions, reaffirming that the accused is innocent until proven guilty." It also announced the formation of an internal committee to investigate the charges and determine their validity, with appropriate actions to be taken based on the findings.

Last March, the Basrah Court of Appeal sentenced Emad al-Shawi, Dean of the College of Computer Science at the University of Basrah, to 15 years in prison for committing an obscene act.

Images allegedly showing al-Shawi engaging in a sexual act with a female student circulated on social media.

The harassment within Iraqi society, whether in public spaces like streets, schools, workplaces, or even within homes among relatives, has been on the rise in recent years.

Israa Tariq, the head of the "She (Hiya)" Foundation for Cultural and Media Development, observed that the spread of harassment in universities follows its prevalence in workplaces and public spaces, prompting the initiation of the 'Expose the Harasser' campaign last year.

Tariq, speaking to Shafaq News Agency in an interview last May, pointed out the increasing cases of harassment due to "inadequate government measures and societal norms that exacerbate the severity of the crime and its psychological impact on victims."

According to a study by the foundation across six provinces (Baghdad, Basra, Nineveh, Karbala, Diyala, and Al-Anbar), Tariq notes that 60% of women face harassment at work. In response, an app was developed for reporting harassment, including cases of same-sex harassment.

She emphasized the necessity of imposing "stricter penalties" to combat this phenomenon, which may lead some families to withdraw their daughters from university studies due to apprehensions about potential harassment.

Harassment Penalties

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi clarifiesd the penalties for harassment in the Iraqi constitution, stating that "the first type of harassment, involving coercion, threats, or deceit against either gender or attempts thereof, is punishable under Article 396 of the Penal Code with a maximum of 7 years in prison. This penalty increases to 10 years if the victim is under 18 years old."

Al-Tamimi elaborated that the second type of harassment, which includes solicitation, is punishable under Article 402 of the Penal Code "with up to 3 months in prison or a fine. The penalty escalates to 6 months if the offense is repeated."

Under Article 394, a 7-year prison sentence or imprisonment is prescribed for consensual intercourse with individuals aged 15 to 18, with the penalty increasing to 10 years if the victim is under 15 years old.

Article 400 specifies that "engaging in indecent acts without consent is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine not exceeding 100 dinars, or either of these penalties. Making indecent requests to another person, regardless of gender, is punishable by up to three months in prison, a fine not exceeding 30 dinars, or either of these penalties."

Amid the proliferation of harassment, Al-Tamimi stressed the necessity of "enacting legislation that consolidates these disparate articles and offers psychological and social remedies, particularly given the prevalence of such crimes in the digital age."