Sexual harassment in Iraq's sports and academia exposes systemic failures, sparks demand for reform

Shafaq News/ Sexual harassment in Iraq's sports and educational institutions is reaching alarming levels, as new cases of abuse and exploitation continue to surface, exposing systemic failures to protect women and girls from predatory behavior. The latest revelations, involving a promising athlete and a university dean, have ignited public outrage and highlighted the urgent need for stronger legal safeguards and cultural change.

These allegations come as no surprise to human rights organizations in Iraq. The Iraqi Human Rights Observatory warned in 2022 of a surge in sexual harassment cases in what are supposed to be safe areas, including government institutions, schools, and workplaces. Victims, both men and women, have reported incidents of harassment but have been reluctant to come forward due to fear of social stigma and reprisals.

Harassment In Sports

Hiba Mohammed, 22, a promising track and field athlete, revealed that she had been sexually harassed and pressured to compromise her body in exchange for the opportunity to compete internationally. Her story highlights the challenges faced by women in Iraq, particularly those seeking to pursue careers in sports.

"I always dreamed of becoming one of Iraq's champions," Mohammed said. "But the harassment and sexual demands crushed my hopes." She attributed her struggles to "customs, traditions, societal norms, and family rejection," which hindered her progress in the sport.

Despite the obstacles, Hiba Mohammed remains determined to pursue her athletic goals.

Mohammed's case has sparked a wider conversation about the prevalence of sexual harassment in Iraqi society and the need for greater protection for victims. "It's a disease," she said, expressing her shock at the level of immorality she encountered within the sports community.

A prominent Iraqi sports expert has sounded the alarm about the declining participation of women in team sports due to rampant sexual harassment. Ghassan al-Abbadi pointed out that the fear of sexual exploitation is driving women away from team sports like football and basketball, forcing them to limit their involvement in individual sports.

Al-Abbadi said that the main challenge in addressing this issue is “the difficulty in proving sexual harassment cases”. “Many women are hesitant to file formal complaints due to societal stigma and fear of being ostracized. The conservative nature of Iraqi society and the fear of family dishonor often prevent victims from seeking justice,” he added.

To combat this problem, al-Abbadi called for the establishment of “specialized, confidential committees” where victims of sexual harassment can report incidents without fear of public exposure. “These committees would play a crucial role in gathering evidence and pursuing legal action against perpetrators.”

“By creating a safe space for victims to come forward, we can significantly reduce the prevalence of sexual harassment in sports,” al-Abbadi said, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and education among women about their rights and the importance of reporting harassment.

Harassment in Education Institutions

A recent sex scandal involving a university dean in Basra has brought the issue of sexual harassment in Iraq to the forefront of public discourse. Images of the dean engaged in inappropriate acts with a student in his office were widely circulated on social media, exposing a pattern of abuse of power and exploitation.

The widespread media coverage of the Basra University scandal has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of existing laws and the development of new legislation to protect women and girls.

Role Of Social Conditioning

A leading Iraqi social researcher has attributed the rampant prevalence of sexual harassment in the country to deep-rooted societal issues, including patriarchal norms and a distorted view of women.

Nada al-Abbadi, a sociologist, pinpointed the problem to "the increasing repression in our eastern societies and the derogatory view of women that men acquire during their upbringing amid a domineering patriarchal society." She further emphasized the harmful stereotype that confines women to the domestic sphere, reducing them to mere objects of pleasure and procreation.

Al-Abbadi argued that the strict gender segregation and preference for sons over daughters, particularly prevalent in impoverished and war-torn societies like Iraq, have significantly damaged the status of women.

“We need a paradigm shift through education, policy implementation, and stronger legal protections to elevate women's position and challenge harmful stereotypes.

Hiba Mohammed, the Iraqi athlete who bravely shared her experience of sexual harassment, exposed the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators. She explained that many men feel emboldened to harass women because they believe they can get away with it, given the societal stigma often attached to victims. Mohammed said that silence is imposed on victims who fear being blamed and ostracized.

Awareness

Psychology professor Ahmed al-Dhahabi warned against the severe psychological consequences of sexual harassment, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. He called for comprehensive education programs to challenge harmful societal norms and promote gender equality.

"Sexual harassment can have devastating effects on victims," al-Dhahabi said. "We need to create a society where women feel safe and empowered."

Boshra al-Abadi, a women's rights activist, argued that the lack of strong legal protections for victims has contributed to the prevalence of sexual harassment in Iraq. She pointed out that current laws often carry lenient penalties, allowing perpetrators to evade justice.

"The existing laws are simply not enough to deter perpetrators," al-Abadi said. "We need harsher punishments and a more effective judicial system."

The Iraqi Human Rights Observatory has called on authorities to strengthen law enforcement and ensure that victims feel safe coming forward. The organization has also urged the government to implement stricter privacy protections for victims.

To address the issue, the National Security Apparatus has launched a campaign called "We Have Your Back," aimed at encouraging victims to report incidents of sexual harassment. The campaign promises to protect the privacy of victims.

Yasra Kareem, the Director General of the Women's Empowerment Department at the Iraqi Council of Ministers, told Rudaw TV that her department is working to establish a comprehensive code of conduct for all government institutions to prevent sexual harassment.

"We are working to ensure that there are clear rules and regulations in place to prevent such incidents from happening in government institutions," Kareem said. She also noted that the Iraqi Interior Ministry has established specialized departments to provide support to women who have been victims of sexual harassment.

Iraqi Law

Sexual harassment is defined in Iraq's Labor Law No. 37 of 2015 as "any physical or verbal sexual behavior, or any other sex-based conduct, which affects the dignity of women and men, is undesirable, unreasonable, and insulting to those who receive it, and leads to the rejection or non-submission of any person to such behavior, explicitly or implicitly, to make a decision that affects their job."

Article 10 of the Iraqi Labor Law prohibits "Sexual harassment in the workplace and occupation, whether in the job search, vocational training, employment, or working conditions. It also prohibits any other behavior that creates an intimidating, hostile, or degrading work environment to those subjected to such behavior."