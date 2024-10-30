Academic harassment: A crisis shaking Iraq's traditionally safe educational foundations

Shafaq News/ At Iraq's universities, a troubling trend is emerging as strange behaviors take root. Professors and students alike are grappling with academic harassment, a severe ethical and legal violation that jeopardizes the educational environment, traditionally viewed as a safe space.

Unfamiliar Behaviors

Some "unfamiliar behaviors" are surfacing in Iraqi society, particularly within academia, according to Ali Abdullah, a professor at Dhi Qar University. Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Abdullah described these actions as the "academic harassment phenomenon," noting, “Although this issue is not new, its current visibility and the open discussions surrounding it on social media are unprecedented.”

Abdullah cited several key factors fueling this trend. “The economic factor is primary,” he explained, “as many female college students lack sufficient financial support, which can lead some down an inappropriate path.” He further pointed to social media's role, with its steady flow of photos, videos, and other content pushing youth to emulate on-screen characters, fostering an atmosphere in universities, which he said, “allows for the freedom and change that encourages such deviant behaviors.”

The professor also raised concerns over university faculty standards, pointing out, “There is an increasing number of professors who lack the academic and ethical qualifications to occupy such a sacred position or serve as genuine educational mentors.”

“If these issues remain unaddressed, the situation may only worsen,” Abdullah warned.

In this regard, psychology professor Ahmed al-Dhahabi warned against the severe psychological consequences of sexual harassment, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. He called for comprehensive education programs to challenge harmful societal norms and promote gender equality.

"Sexual harassment can have devastating effects on victims," al-Dhahabi said. "We need to create a society where women feel safe and empowered."

In turn, Dr. Haitham Al-Zubaidi, a psychologist, has shed light on the incidents of harassment within Iraq’s academic circles, noting a concerning pattern of reports implicating professors, department heads, deans, and other officials in inappropriate behavior. "Recently, we’ve heard of professors and other academic figures displaying behaviors that are socially and individually unacceptable, including reports of harassment or even blackmail of female students, often with sexual intent," Al-Zubaidi told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Zubaidi emphasized the role of university professors as moral exemplars, stating, "A professor embodies the pinnacle of societal values, and as such, the standing of society rises with that of the university professor." He urged a balanced examination of these incidents, pointing out that they are "rarely one-sided; both the student and the professor are involved."

Moreover, the psychologist highlighted that some students may engage in "unfair competition” by using “immoral means” to gain academic advantages. Such behaviors, he said, reflect deeper societal and family influences, with the family serving as "the fundamental cultural unit impacting both the professor and the student, who is the pillar of the future."

“These unethical actions often stem from challenging backgrounds or moral deficiencies, impacting both parties; this fault lies on both sides," Al-Zubaidi explained, stressing the need to address "serious, painful, and sensitive dimensions" within the educational environment. "Society relies on two pillars: law and education. If one fails, the other cannot bear the burden alone," he said, calling for both to remain robust and aligned with societal progress.

Awareness And Remedy

Boshra al-Abadi, a women's rights activist, argued that the lack of strong legal protections for victims has contributed to the prevalence of sexual harassment in Iraq. She pointed out that current laws often carry lenient penalties, allowing perpetrators to evade justice.

"The existing laws are simply not enough to deter perpetrators," al-Abadi said. "We need harsher punishments and a more effective judicial system."

The Iraqi Human Rights Observatory has called on authorities to strengthen law enforcement and ensure that victims feel safe coming forward. The organization has also urged the government to implement stricter privacy protections for victims.

To address the issue, the National Security Apparatus has launched a campaign called "We Have Your Back," aimed at encouraging victims to report incidents of sexual harassment. The campaign promises to protect the privacy of victims.

Yasra Kareem, the Director General of the Women's Empowerment Department at the Iraqi Council of Ministers, told Rudaw TV that her department is working to establish a comprehensive code of conduct for all government institutions to prevent sexual harassment.

"We are working to ensure that there are clear rules and regulations in place to prevent such incidents from happening in government institutions," Kareem said. She also noted that the Iraqi Interior Ministry has established specialized departments to provide support to women who have been victims of sexual harassment.

For his part, Al-Zubaidi stressed the need for "strict monitoring of both female students and university professors, with daily oversight." He advocated for implementing additional regulations tailored to each academic subject, noting the need to address perceived leniency in students’ attire and grooming standards. “Setting clear limits on these matters could help curb behaviors that violate personal and social boundaries.”

“Professors, especially new ones, should receive specific training, as certain temptations may lead some into inappropriate behavior,” he added, underscoring the importance of applying the principle, “Those who feel secure from punishment tend to misbehave,” without exception. Professors, he stressed, must maintain professional boundaries, leaving no room for misconduct from any party.

Deterrent Penalties

Sexual harassment is defined in Iraq's Labor Law No. 37 of 2015 as "any physical or verbal sexual behavior, or any other sex-based conduct, which affects the dignity of women and men, is undesirable, unreasonable, and insulting to those who receive it, and leads to the rejection or non-submission of any person to such behavior, explicitly or implicitly, to make a decision that affects their job."

In this context, legal experts Ahmed Al-Abadi and Mohammed Ali Abdul-Hussein underscored the stringent penalties imposed by law on unethical behavior within the educational sector.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, they noted that harassment by teachers or university professors is punishable under the Penal Code, specifically Article 400, which addresses indecent acts toward students and carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. Article 402 further stipulates a maximum of three months of imprisonment for actions that contravene public morals. Additionally, criminal courts have started applying the provisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council's Resolution No. 160 of 1983, targeting acts that undermine the educational process.

Furthermore, the experts elaborated that the legal framework extends beyond criminal sanctions, incorporating administrative penalties such as suspension from duty during investigations and potential dismissal from positions upon confirmation of the offense.

Real-life Examples

There are no official statistics related to harassment or sexual abuse in Iraq, as these cases, due to traditions, lie in secrecy, and most of them end in reconciliation or are not pursued due to a lack of evidence.

However, in 2024, Iraqi universities reported three incidents of harassment and blackmail involving female students. The Iraqi judiciary has already imposed criminal penalties on two of the offenders, while investigations into the third case are still in progress.

A recent sex scandal involving a university dean in Basra has brought the issue of sexual harassment in Iraq to the forefront of public discourse. Images of the dean engaged in inappropriate acts with a student in his office were widely circulated on social media, exposing a pattern of abuse of power and exploitation.

The widespread media coverage of the Basra University scandal has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of existing laws and the development of new legislation to protect women and girls.

Recently, the University of Sumer confirmed the arrest of a professor on charges of sexually extorting female students in exchange for passing grades. A security source in Dhi Qar province reported the arrest of the head of the Computer Science Department at University's College of Computer Science on sexual charges.

In a statement, the university said, "We reject any harm to the reputation of the university and its professors and fully support the legal and administrative procedures followed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research." Considering the arrest of the is a "natural procedure within judicial regulations, based on a complaint and the existence of a prior dispute."

The university confirmed its support for judicial authority, stating, "We support the judiciary in all its decisions, reaffirming that the accused is innocent until proven guilty." It also announced the formation of an internal committee to investigate the allegations and determine their validity, with appropriate actions to be taken based on the findings.