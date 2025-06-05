Israeli Knesset hears harrowing testimonies of ritual sexual abuse of minors

Shafaq News/ Israeli lawmakers were confronted with a wave of deeply disturbing testimonies from women who say they were subjected to ritualistic sexual abuse during childhood—allegations implicating figures from across Israeli society, including professionals and public officials.

The hearing took place during a joint session of the Knesset’s Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality and the Special Committee on Young Israelis, in response to an investigative report by Israel Hayom that exposed allegations of systemic abuse under the guise of religious ceremonies.

Survivors spoke of organized networks that trafficked and abused children across multiple locations in Israel. Some described being coerced into harming other minors, with reports of physical and psychological torture, including the use of drugs, symbolic rituals, and threats designed to ensure silence.

Several survivors alleged that doctors, educators, police officers, and even current and former Knesset members were either directly involved or complicit. Despite submitting complaints and testimony to authorities, many cases were reportedly closed without further action, fueling criticism over institutional inaction.

Dr. Naama Goldberg, head of the NGO Lo Omdot MeNegged, said the accusations had long been dismissed as implausible, but recurring reports and corroborating details forced her to take them seriously. “The incredulity of the stories serves the abusers,” she warned, noting that her efforts to alert law enforcement yielded no meaningful response.

A representative of the Israel Police acknowledged the severity of the allegations and said a national unit had been assigned to examine the cases, describing them as a top priority for the intelligence division.

Lawmakers described the session as a pivotal moment. MK Pnina Tameno-Shete admitted that the state had failed to address sexual crimes effectively, calling the testimonies "unimaginable cases of monstrosity." MK Naama Lazimi described the revelations as “titanic,” vowing to push for institutional change to expose and dismantle what some allege is an organized and dangerous mechanism of abuse.

