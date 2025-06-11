Israeli Rabbi accused of sexual abuse by multiple women

Shafaq News/ Several Israeli women have accused prominent Rabbi Haim Yosef David Abergil of sexual abuse, alleging he took advantage of their vulnerability while they sought his guidance during personal crises, an Israeli media investigation has revealed.

A detailed report aired by Israel's Channel 12 featured testimony from a woman identified by the pseudonym "Liel," 21, who recounted being assaulted by Abergil, a highly influential religious figure in the country.

Liel stated she approached Abergil for advice during a difficult period but encountered inappropriate physical contact. “I kept it to myself for over a year, but I decided to speak out because I learned there were other victims,” she recounted. “I thought what happened to me was a one-time incident, but it continued with other girls.”

She also described Abergil as a major spiritual authority in her life. “He is everything to us... our path to God goes through him,” she said. Recalling the moment she felt in danger, she added, “I trembled and cried, and asked him to stop, but he didn’t.”

According to her account, Abergil attempted to justify his actions, saying, “What happened was acceptable... God loves you and protects you, that’s why I’m close to you.” He warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, claiming people might “misunderstand it.” He also gave her cash and material gifts, encouraging her to buy a gold ring “so she would feel he was close to her.”

Liel’s account was not isolated. Other young women have submitted similar complaints to police, and an official investigation is expected to be launched soon. One of the alleged victims revealed she was harassed at age 13. After moving to another city, she later received threats from individuals close to Abergil when she considered speaking out.

In a notable development, Abergil admitted to some of his actions in a conversation with Liel’s parents, asserting that they “were for her benefit.”

Abergil recently made headlines for his opposition to the Shas movement and announced his intention to run in upcoming elections with a new Haredi party.

His lawyer denied all allegations, describing them as a “blood libel,” and asserted that Abergil “has never harmed anyone in his life, and his work has always been for the people of Israel and its soldiers.”