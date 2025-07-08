Israeli Foreign Minister quits Knesset: Expected resignation

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar officially resigned from the Knesset on Tuesday, as part of a previously agreed rotation arrangement within the National Unity party bloc.

Michal Woskala, the bloc’s parliamentary chair, signed off on Sa’ar’s resignation, although his replacement in the parliament has not yet been announced.

This move follows a common mechanism in several Israeli parties aimed at broadening political participation among candidates.

Sa’ar, who broke away from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party in 2020 to form the “New Hope” party, later joined political alliances including the National Unity list. A recent political settlement in 2024 with Netanyahu led to Sa’ar’s appointment as foreign minister.