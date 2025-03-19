UN: 100 sexual abuse cases in missions in 2024

Shafaq News/ 100 cases of sexual abuse and exploitation in peacekeeping and political missions have been documented by the United Nations in 2024.

A recent UN report identified 125 victims, down from 145 in 2023. Of these, 82% were tied to missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR), where 44 and 40 cases were recorded, respectively. Additional incidents were reported in South Sudan, Lebanon, Haiti, Colombia, and Afghanistan.

Despite its “zero tolerance” policy, the UN remains dependent on troop-contributing countries to enforce disciplinary measures, leading to inconsistent accountability. Legal jurisdiction over crimes involving peacekeepers rests with the countries supplying the troops, limiting the UN’s ability to prosecute offenders.

Sexual abuse allegations within UN peacekeeping forces have persisted for decades. A 2017 investigation revealed that 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers engaged in a decade-long sex abuse ring in Haiti but faced no prosecution upon repatriation. Similar cases have been reported in the CAR, the DRC, and South Sudan, reinforcing concerns over systemic failures in addressing such misconduct.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for stronger oversight, warning that cases continue to emerge. “I will examine ways to bring even greater attention to this critical issue, ensuring senior United Nations officials are held personally accountable,” he said, urging countries to take decisive action in holding their troops accountable and to ensure that children born as a result of sexual exploitation and abuse receive the rights they are entitled to, including citizenship.

The UN provides medical and legal support to victims, but bureaucratic delays and funding shortages have hindered aid efforts. More than 500 paternity and child support claims remain unresolved, according to the UN.