Iraqi court sentences ISIS member to death and life imprisonment

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Saladin Criminal Court issued three sentences against a "terrorist" affiliated with ISIS, including two death sentences and one life imprisonment.

According to the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, the "terrorist participated in operations targeting security forces in Samarra and was involved in the kidnapping of a citizen in the Al-Hawija al-Bahriya area, in addition to concealing the kidnapping of another citizen and shielding these gangs in the Al-Duloiya district for terrorist motives in 2014."

The first sentence was issued based on the provisions of Article 2, and in conjunction with Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

The second sentence was issued based on Article 2, Sections 1, 3, and 8, and in conjunction with Article 4, Section 1, while the third sentence was issued following Article 4, Section 2 of the same law.

In related news, the Baghdad Operations Command announced the arrest of 13 suspects, including an ISIS terrorist and others violating residency regulations in the Rusafa side of the city.

In a statement, the command reported, "The first Federal Police Division, with the support of intelligence agencies, managed to arrest 13 suspects, including an ISIS terrorist wanted under Article 1, Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, after monitoring his movements in the Al-Mashtal area."