Saladin court issues death sentence to ISIS militant, major counter-terrorism gains in December

Shafaq News/ The Saladin Criminal Court sentenced an ISIS member to death, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the council's media center revealed that "the terrorist was sentenced for kidnapping and killing a citizen in the district of Tikrit in 2014 with terrorist motives." The judgment was issued under Article 2 (Sections 1, 3, and 8) and by reference to Article 4 (Section 1) of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

In December, as part of the counter-terrorism operations, Iraqi security forces managed to arrest nine additional ISIS members in Kirkuk and Wasit and killed a militant in an ambush in the Hamrin mountain range.

They also seized weapons, and military equipment, including rocket launchers and improvised explosive devices, from caves in the Al-Anbar desert.