Iraq court sentences ISIS member to death for 2018 attack on PMF funeral procession

Shafaq News/ The Saladin Criminal Court issued a death sentence verdict for a member of the ISIS terrorist group involved in crimes in the Shirqat district.

According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council's media center, obtained by Shafaq News, the convict received a death sentence for “detonating an explosive device at the Sidira al-Sufla cemetery, targeting a funeral procession for fallen Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members. The attack, which took place in 2018, resulted in the deaths of 19 PMF members and left several others injured.”

On Monday, the Saladin Criminal Court also issued three sentences against a "terrorist" affiliated with ISIS, including two death sentences and one life imprisonment.

According to the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, the "terrorist participated in operations targeting security forces in Samarra and was involved in the kidnapping of a citizen in the Al-Hawija al-Bahriya area, in addition to concealing the kidnapping of another citizen and shielding these gangs in the Al-Duloiya district for terrorist motives in 2014."