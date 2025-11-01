Iraqi civil blocs call for independent PM

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Fifteen civil political groups formed a new political council on Saturday, calling for Iraq’s next prime minister to be fully independent.

In a statement, the groups described the new body as consultative, aimed at coordinating political and media efforts among national and civil forces while unifying positions on key national issues.

They characterized Iraq’s political crisis as “a deep structural one,” arguing that existing governance mechanisms and “formal democratic procedures” have failed to bring genuine reform, adding, “The political landscape remains dominated by armed influence, corrupt money, and foreign dependence.”

Viewing participation in the November 11 parliamentary elections as “futile,” the groups urged strict enforcement of the Political Parties Law, which regulates party registration and activities. They also stressed that applying the law would ensure transparency in funding sources and curb excessive electoral spending.

Money continues to play a decisive role in Iraq’s elections, with parties spending millions to buy votes and secure influence. In 2021, an estimated $250 million was spent on voter payments and campaign financing, while state jobs and land grants were used to consolidate loyalty.

