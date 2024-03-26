Iraqi and US Foreign Ministers discuss Al-Sudani's looming visit to White House

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his American counterpart Antony Blinken discussed, on Tuesday, the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to the White House next month.

Hussein stated on X, "I met with the US Secretary of State in Washington, where we discussed ways to enhance the partnership between our countries in the fields of economy, energy, security, and counterterrorism."

He added, "We also discussed the ongoing arrangements for the expected visit of the Prime Minister to Washington."

The White House announced on March 22nd that "the Iraqi Prime Minister will visit Washington to meet with President Joe Biden," stating that "the visit will take place in mid-April, and will discuss a range of issues, including the development of the US military mission in Iraq."

The White House stated that "On April 15th, President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Al-Sudani to the White House to coordinate on shared priorities and strengthen the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Iraq."

It further emphasized that "the leaders will reaffirm their commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement and work to deepen their shared vision for a safe, sovereign, prosperous, and fully integrated Iraq in the broader region."

"President Biden and Prime Minister Al-Sudani will consult on a range of issues during the visit, including our shared commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS and the evolution of the military mission after nearly a decade since the formation of the successful Global Coalition to defeat ISIS."

The White House concluded, "They will also discuss the ongoing Iraqi financial reforms to enhance economic development and progress towards Iraq's energy independence and modernization."

The impending visit of the Iraqi PM signifies a significant diplomatic endeavor. This high-level engagement marks a critical juncture in the bilateral relations between Iraq and the US, highlighting the importance of fostering a new era of cooperation and partnership.

The multifaceted relationship between Iraq and the United States reflects a complex history marked by significant shifts and evolving dynamics since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime.

Despite occasional tensions, recent years have seen increased cooperation, especially in security, counterterrorism, and economic development.

While the US remains a vital economic partner for Iraq, challenges persist regarding sovereignty, military presence, and foreign policy alignment.

Nevertheless, both countries continue to engage in diplomatic dialogue, aiming to address shared challenges while managing differences effectively.

Given the strategic importance of the US as Iraq's primary ally, there is a national interest in consolidating ties. However, clear and defined terms are essential to prevent ambiguity and ensure alignment with stated positions.