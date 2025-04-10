Iraqi Red Crescent warns of Gaza donation scams

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society warned against fraudulent fundraising campaigns falsely using its name to solicit donations for Gaza.

In an official statement, the organization alerted the public to online scams operated through “fake pages” claiming coordination with Al-Rafidain Bank, urging citizens to avoid unverified donation efforts.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ongoing humanitarian efforts and will prosecute anyone impersonating the Red Crescent,” the organization asserted.

The alert comes as Israeli military operations intensify in Gaza following the collapse of ceasefire efforts. Since October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians—primarily women and children—have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate. No aid has reached the enclave since March 2, leaving 2.1 million residents cut off. Relief agencies warn that the prolonged blockade is pushing civilians toward catastrophe and exposing aid workers to growing risks.