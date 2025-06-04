Iraq's online scam trap: The financial Price for a digital dice

Shafaq News/ Online scam platforms are once again sweeping across Iraq, reviving a familiar pattern of digital fraud that lures thousands of young people with the promise of quick money and job opportunities. These operations typically unfold on messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, using anonymous accounts—often featuring female profile images—to advertise “guaranteed” profits and investment schemes.

The appeal of such scams is amplified by Iraq’s economic conditions, especially among its youth. According to the Ministry of Planning and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the national unemployment rate stood at 16.5% in 2024.

Among young people aged 15 to 24, the rate exceeded 36%, with even higher figures recorded in governorates hit by conflict and displacement, including Nineveh, Diyala, and Kirkuk.

These conditions have left millions of Iraqis, particularly the youth, financially dependent on their families or forced into unstable informal work. For many, especially internally displaced persons, university graduates without connections, and marginalized youth, online “investment opportunities” often appear to be the only path toward income, if not upward mobility.

This new wave of digital fraud bears striking similarities to earlier scams, including the well-known “Unimart” case in Kirkuk. Marketed with slogans such as “Change your life” and “Bring your friends toward the horizon,” the campaign specifically targeted displaced youth with visions of prosperity. But what appeared to be a life-changing opportunity was ultimately exposed as a coordinated scam, leaving dozens of victims stripped of their savings.

Easy In, Empty Out

What often begins with a modest promise—quick earnings of less than 30,000 Iraqi dinars—is fast becoming a gateway to large-scale digital fraud in Iraq. These schemes entice victims with the illusion of easy, small profits, building trust early on with low-risk rewards.

Once this trust is secured, users are pressured to pay “guarantee fees” to unlock what are advertised as significantly larger returns, sometimes exceeding $100. The trap tightens as the scheme progresses, requiring more payments at each stage and eventually coercing victims into recruiting others to keep the cycle alive. This method closely mirrors the structure of Ponzi and pyramid schemes, where early gains are funded not by actual returns but by the money of newer participants.

The financial damage from such operations has mounted sharply across several Iraqi regions. In some areas, losses have reached into the hundreds of millions of dinars. By the time these fraudulent platforms vanish—often abruptly and without a trace—victims are left empty-handed. Most have no legal recourse, as the scams typically operate in legal gray zones, skirting regulatory oversight.

What makes these schemes far more convincing today is the increasing sophistication of the tools behind them. Many of these platforms closely imitate the appearance and language of legitimate financial services, complete with fake dashboards, cloned regulatory logos, and animated visuals showing "real-time earnings."

Cybersecurity experts point to a rise in the use of low-cost AI bots, which simulate the behavior of professional investment advisors. These bots interact directly with users, making the fraud appear more authentic and harder to detect.

This trend is by no means limited to Iraq. According to Interpol’s 2023 Global Crime Trend Report, digital investment fraud ranked among the top five cyber-enabled threats worldwide. Losses on a global scale are staggering. In 2023 alone, such scams were estimated to have cost victims over $6.7 billion.

While Iraq still lacks comprehensive nationwide data on the full extent of digital investment fraud, local cybersecurity units within the Ministry of Interior are seeing a clear surge in reported cases. In 2024, more than 4,000 online fraud complaints were filed, nearly double the number from the previous year. Iraq’s Ministry of Interior registered at least 93 cyber fraud cases in 2023, a steep rise from 46 cases in 2021.

Yet experts believe the true number may be considerably higher, as many victims refrain from coming forward due to fear, embarrassment, or a general lack of faith in the justice system.

Scam's Mental Cost

Ahmed al-Jubouri vividly recalls how he was drawn into the ‘’quick profit’’ scheme. Speaking to Shafaq News, he described his experience with a platform called al-Tadawul (The Trading Platform), which initially seemed to deliver on its word.

Small, regular returns gave the illusion of legitimacy, prompting him—and many others—to invest larger sums. But the returns gradually ceased. Instead came a string of excuses: market instability, shifting policies, technical disruptions. Eventually, the platform’s operators vanished without a trace.

According to al-Jubouri, the fallout was not only financial. He noted that several participants developed heart-related health conditions triggered by stress, underscoring the deeper toll of such scams. He estimated that total deposits into the platform had exceeded one billion Iraqi dinars.

The psychological aftermath of these financial frauds is becoming increasingly evident across Iraq. The Iraqi Psychological Association has identified a troubling rise in stress-induced cardiovascular issues and clinical depression linked directly to such schemes, particularly among young people and displaced populations.

A comprehensive study conducted by the association in 2024 found that victims of financial fraud exhibited sharply elevated levels of anxiety, insomnia, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The impact was most acute among individuals aged 18 to 30, the demographic that makes up the majority of users drawn to these high-risk platforms.

Digital Blind Spots

Economic expert Youssef Mahmoud, speaking to Shafaq News, warned that any legitimate online trading platform must be licensed by internationally recognized regulatory bodies. He cautioned that platforms lacking a verifiable legal foundation, physical address, or regulatory affiliation are likely part of fraudulent schemes.

“Young people should be cautious of online offers that guarantee fast profits,” Mahmoud noted. “Legitimate investments are never introduced through anonymous messages, nor do they require upfront payments without legal safeguards.”

The rise in digital scams has been fueled by Iraq’s outdated legal framework. Although a draft cybercrime bill was introduced in 2020, it remains stalled in parliament due to disagreements over surveillance authority, data privacy, and jurisdiction between security agencies and the judiciary. As a result, victims of online fraud often face legal uncertainty and lack a clear path to restitution.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Communications, internet use reached nearly 80% by the end of 2023, with around 33 million active users. But most people still lack basic training in online safety. A 2022 report by the Baghdad Center for Strategic Studies found that only 17% of users had received any formal education in cybersecurity or digital finance. The Iraq Tech Literacy Initiative reports that among users aged 18 to 30, only 28% have received such training. In rural areas, the situation is even worse—fewer than 15% have had any exposure to online safety education.

Security analyst Abdul Sattar al-Ali, also speaking to Shafaq News, underlined the connection between digital illiteracy and vulnerability to fraud. “Awareness is the first line of defense against online fraud,” he stated. “People must avoid sharing personal data online and be cautious of unsolicited investment solicitations. They should consult professionals before engaging in any financial activity online.”

Al-Ali noted that most fraudulent operations are transnational and structured to avoid detection. “These groups operate internationally and use encrypted messaging apps, making them extremely difficult to trace or prosecute under Iraq’s current legal structure,” he explained. In documented cases from Basra and Baghdad, entire networks disappeared within hours of receiving funds, leaving no digital trace.

A Familiar Scheme, Newer Tools

Community activist and social observer Abbas Hussein links Iraq’s current wave of digital scams to fraud operations that circulated in the 1990s, including schemes such as “Alaako” and “Wisamko,” which relied on fear, misinformation, and opportunism.

“It’s the same mentality, same greed—just behind smartphone screens now,” Hussein explained to Shafaq News. “We need to learn from the past to avoid repeating the same costly mistakes.”

While these tactics have moved online, their core structure remains largely the same. Iraqi analysts and international cybersecurity experts view the country as increasingly exposed to digital exploitation due to weak infrastructure and enforcement.

According to a 2023 report by the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), Iraq ranks among the top 15 countries most affected by financial phishing. The list also includes Lebanon, Nigeria, and Bangladesh—states facing similar limitations in cybersecurity and regulatory oversight.

Despite the growing threat, Iraq has yet to implement a unified cybercrime law. Legal analysts point to this as a major legislative gap, noting that law enforcement agencies lack the necessary tools to investigate and dismantle emerging fraud networks.

Experts also emphasize the urgency of improving public awareness, especially among youth. Verifying digital platforms, promoting digital literacy, and ensuring access to reliable information are widely considered essential to reducing the impact of these scams.