Iraqi Red Crescent prepares for arrival of Lebanese after heavy Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced on Tuesday that it has prepared mobile hospitals, medical clinics, and rest stations at Iraq’s border crossings in preparation for the potential arrival of displaced Lebanese families fleeing Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement, IRCS said it has equipped its mobile hospitals and clinics with necessary medications and first aid supplies, alongside deploying several ambulances to border areas in anticipation of a wave of Lebanese displaced people due to the Israeli attacks.

“Our teams are fully prepared to receive the displaced and provide humanitarian aid to those in need.”

On Tuesday, Israel targeted Lebanese cities and villages in Bekaa, the southern area, and the Beirut Suburb, which prompted many civilians to be displaced to other areas.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed 558 people including 50 children and 94 women. 1835 others were injured.