Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi President Nizar Amidi called on Friday for national dialogue and adherence to the Constitution to strengthen stability and state institutions.

Addressing the first graduates of the “1001 Digital Child” initiative, Amidi credited Iraq's security to the sacrifices of its people and the efforts of its armed forces. He said the country had remained stable despite recent regional challenges, providing a foundation for economic development and scientific progress.

Regarding foreign policy, the president said Iraq sought to promote peace and understanding among different parties and contribute to regional stability without taking sides or engaging in aggression against other countries.

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Amidi urged action against corruption, particularly its most serious forms, as part of efforts to establish a stronger foundation for Iraq's future.

The Iraqi president also pointed to the importance of investing in younger generations and keeping pace with technological advances. He praised local government and community efforts to develop Najaf, calling for improved services and urban planning while preserving the city's historical, religious, and cultural heritage.

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