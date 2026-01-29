Iraqi Presidency: Government formation is a sovereign matter

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Presidency on Thursday pushed back against any external involvement in the formation of the next government, asserting that the process is a “sovereign matter” decided solely by Iraqis.

In a statement, the Presidency said political choices must stem from voters’ will as defined by the constitution and democratic mechanisms. Protecting sovereignty, it stressed, is “central to state-building and political stability” during the post-election transition.

The Presidency also reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy grounded in cooperation and openness, while opposing interference in domestic affairs and prioritizing mutual respect and shared interests.

US President Donald Trump triggered the backlash when he said former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s return to office “should not be allowed,” accusing him of presiding over a period in which Iraq “slid into poverty and chaos.” He warned that Washington would halt assistance if Al-Maliki were re-elected, arguing it would undermine Iraq’s chances for “success, prosperity, or freedom.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiite parties within Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc and one that includes Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, reiterated their rejection of any external interference in the country’s political process.

Sources familiar with internal deliberations told Shafaq News that recent Framework talks exposed rifts over both Al-Maliki’s nomination and how to handle Trump’s warning. One camp favors standing firm on sovereignty by backing Al-Maliki, while another weighs a compromise candidate to ease domestic tensions and international pressure.

