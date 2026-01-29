International forum draws Eurasian universities to Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News– Babil

On Thursday, Al-Mustaqbal University in Babil province, central Iraq, launched the international EURAS Academy Forum, with broad participation from universities in Turkiye, Europe, and Asia, alongside a number of Iraqi public and private universities.

The forum is among the largest academic events of its kind to be held in Iraq, bringing together between 10 and 20 established Iraqi universities. Sessions focused on key strategic themes in higher education, including quality assurance, academic accreditation, the internationalization of higher education, the development of academic programs in line with global standards, and perspectives on the future of education.

Zaid Al-Shawka, Director of Media at Al-Mustaqbal University, told Shafaq News that the discussions centered on quality, academic accreditation, and the internationalization of higher education in Iraq, describing the event as the first of its size in the country.

According to Aydin University Chairman Mustafa Aydin, the Eurasian Universities Union includes nearly 200 universities worldwide, and such forums are held in several countries to discuss the future of global education and strategies for developing academic programs.