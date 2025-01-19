Iraqi Parliament includes Amnesty Law amendment; Taqaddum Bloc to resume sessions

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament has included the draft amendment to the General Amnesty Law in the agenda for Tuesday's session, Iraqi MP Nayef al-Shammari announced on Sunday.

Following the Parliament's decision, MP Jamil Abed Sabbak of the Progress Party (Taqaddum) confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the bloc decided to resume participation in parliamentary sessions after receiving assurances from other political blocs that the Amnesty Law would be included in upcoming sessions.

"Introducing and voting on the Amnesty Law is a crucial step in fulfilling our commitments to the people, particularly in delivering justice to those wronged by unjust judicial decisions or legal violations," Abed Sabbak explained. "However, our stance is clear: we advocate for justice for the innocent, not for those with blood on their hands."

The MP further affirmed, "The Taqaddum bloc views this law as an opportunity to promote fairness, provided it is applied cautiously to ensure that those responsible for serious crimes or acts of violence are not granted impunity."

"Our goal is to offer hope to those affected and strike a balance between justice and social reconciliation."

On January 13th, the Taqaddum bloc decided to boycott Parliament sessions due to the exclusion of the Amnesty Law amendment and non-compliance with political agreements, confirming it would “continue the boycott until the law is added to the agenda.”

The Iraqi Parliament completed the second reading of the Amnesty Law amendment on September 16, 2024.

About the Law

Sunni parliamentary and political forces continue to press for the passage of the General Amnesty Law, a proposal that has met opposition from Shiite factions due to concerns over the potential release of detainees linked to terrorism charges. Since the formation of PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government, this law’s fate remains uncertain. Despite an agreement to enact it, observers point to a lack of political will, particularly within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), which is believed to be delaying the law’s progress and backtracking on prior commitments made to Sunni forces to secure their support for the new government.

Sunni blocs conditioned the passage of this law during negotiations to form the State Administration Coalition, which included the CF, and Kurdish and Sunni blocs, leading to Al-Sudani's government. Sunni MPs maintain that the government’s program includes enacting the Amnesty Law, canceling security checks in their provinces, and addressing the suspension or abolition of certain entities that have contributed to significant tensions.