Iraqi PM discusses strategic ties with new US Chargé d’Affaires

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin on Sunday to mark the start of his diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

According to a statement, al-Sudani underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between Iraq and the United States based on the Strategic Framework Agreement, memoranda of understanding, and ongoing coordination across multiple sectors—particularly the economy, investment, security, energy, education, and private sector development.

Fagin, for his part, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its partnership with Baghdad, praising the Iraqi government’s efforts to drive development and reconstruction. He also emphasized US support for increased American investment and the entry of US companies into the Iraqi market.