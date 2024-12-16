Iraqi PM urges European Council to positively influence Syria

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called on the new President of the European Council, António Costa, to play a positive European role in Syria.

During a phone call, “Al-Sudani congratulated Costa on assuming his new position and discussed Iraq's relations with European Council member states. They emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation across various fields and discussed regional developments,” according to a statement.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated the Iraqi government's “commitment to maintaining relations with the European Council, aligning with Iraq's approach to building integrative relationships with friendly countries based on cooperation and mutual interests.”

Regarding the latest developments in Syria, Al-Sudani stressed the importance of European countries playing a positive role in “helping Syrians rebuild their system, making every effort to stop the aggression and crimes committed in Gaza, as well as their efforts to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon.”

For his part, the President of the European Council highlighted the strategic relationship with Iraq, recognizing it as “a pivotal country in the region.” He affirmed Europe's commitment to Iraq's security and stability and expressed readiness for cooperation and joint coordination concerning developments in Syria, contributing to regional security and stability.