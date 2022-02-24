European Council and Commission condemn Russia's "unprecedented and unprovoked military aggression of Ukraine"

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the European Council condemns the "military aggression" against Ukraine.

In a joint press statement, President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission condemn "Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability."

"We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century." The statement added.

President Michel of the European Council has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

The EU leaders will meet later today to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners. President von der Leyen will outline a further sanctions package being finalized by the European Commission and which the Council will swiftly adopt.

"We deplore the loss of life and humanitarian suffering. The EU and its Member States are ready to urgently provide a humanitarian emergency response. We call on Russia and Russia-backed armed formations to respect international humanitarian law." The statement said.

"The EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people as they face this unparalleled crisis. The EU will provide further political, financial and humanitarian assistance."

"We are coordinating our response with our international partners, including NATO and G7, whose leaders will meet today." The statement concluded.