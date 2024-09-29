Iraqi PM pledges continued support for Lebanon, offering haven to displaced citizens

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday reaffirmed Iraq's support for Lebanon, vowing to continue receiving Lebanese citizens displaced by the ongoing Israeli bombardment and providing humanitarian aid.

Al-Sudani made those remarks in a meeting with Lebanese ambassador to Iraq, Ali al-Habhab, earlier today.

In a statement issued by his office, al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s "steadfast and principled" stance alongside Lebanon, citing the deep ties between the two nations. The Iraqi premier also conveyed condolences for the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut earlier this week.

In a phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's backing for Lebanon in international forums, urging stronger Arab and Islamic coordination to halt Israeli strikes. He described the continued attacks as a threat to regional security and stability.

Al-Sudani also expressed Iraq's intention to support Lebanese efforts to seek international intervention aimed at ending the violence.

Hezbollah confirmed the killing of its leader, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, in a massive Israeli air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut that reduced several residential buildings to rubble.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese continue to flee their homes during Israel’s repeated air strikes.

At least 41,586 people have been killed and 96,210 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is at least 1,139, while more than 200 people were taken captive.