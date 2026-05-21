Iraqi PM files financial disclosure, urges ministers to follow

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi submitted his financial disclosure statement to Iraq’s Integrity Commission on Thursday, nearly one week after parliament approved his government program and part of his cabinet.

According to a statement from his media office, the move came in line with Iraq’s Integrity Commission Law and Illicit Gain No 30 of 2011, as amended, which requires senior state officials to disclose their financial assets as part of anti-corruption and transparency measures. Al-Zaidi also instructed cabinet members to disclose their financial assets within one week of assuming office.

Iraq’s parliament voted on May 14 to approve Al-Zaidi’s government program and 14 cabinet ministers, while postponing a vote on the remaining nine portfolios until after the Islamic holiday Eid Al-Adha amid disputes over cabinet allocations.

Governance and anti-corruption reforms feature prominently in the new government program, which pledges institutional restructuring, digital transformation to reduce bureaucracy, expanded financial investigation mechanisms, broader administrative and financial decentralization for Iraqi provinces, and the establishment of a national anti-corruption framework backed by legal and oversight mechanisms.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise? A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program