Iraqi PM accuses blocs of stalling cabinet reshuffle

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accused political forces within his government of blocking a planned reshuffle targeting six “underperforming” ministries.

Speaking at the First Government Performance Evaluation Conference, themed Performance Evaluation: A Path towards Reform and Government Excellence, al-Sudani stressed that any cabinet change requires coalition consultation, noting that most blocs rejected the proposal outright.

He added that some political factions put forward replacements far less qualified than the current ministers, framing it as a calculated effort to derail reform.

At the same conference, al-Sudani had earlier announced that four serving ministers had been referred to the judiciary on charges of misconduct and suspected corruption following investigations into their performance.