Iraq refers four ministers for corruption

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced, on Saturday, that four serving ministers have been referred to the judiciary on charges of misconduct and suspected corruption following investigations into their performance.

Speaking at the First Government Performance Evaluation Conference, themed Performance Evaluation: A Path towards Reform and Government Excellence, al-Sudani confirmed the cases were reviewed by the Integrity Commission, noting that corruption indicators were addressed through swift measures outside the evaluation framework, which at times faced political interference, including the appointment of less qualified individuals over those vetted.

He denounced the political quota system, arguing it entrenches dysfunction and undermines cabinet effectiveness.

The conference also presented findings from the Higher Committee for Performance Evaluation and its subcommittees, which monitor government program commitments through ongoing audits, reviews, and assessments of senior officials.