Iraqi MPs question Oil Minister over US energy agreements

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmakers have requested a parliamentary briefing from Oil Minister Bassem Al-Abadi over energy-related agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during his recent visit to the United States, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

According to an official document submitted to Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, the request was filed by lawmaker Hiyam Al-Yasiri of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition and received the backing of 72 other Iraqi MPs.

Al-Abadi was among a high-level delegation of ministers, investors, and business leaders who accompanied Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi during his recent visit to Washington. The trip concluded on Sunday and resulted in the signing of 48 agreements and MoUs with the US government, international companies, and global institutions, with energy, infrastructure, and technology projects accounting for the largest share of the package.

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