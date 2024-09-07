Iraqi Finance Ministry addresses salaries delay concerns, confirms “on-time payments”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance addressed salaries' delay concerns, affirming that public sector employees' monthly payments are made “based on available cash flow.”

In response to an inquiry from MP Dhia Al-Hasnawi regarding these concerns, Finance Minister Taif Sami emphasized, “There are no delays in salaries' disbursements across government departments.”

“Payments are being made according to the established schedules.”

Earlier today, an Iraqi economist warned of a potential salary crisis for Iraqi employees due to the drop in oil prices to $70 per barrel.

In turn, Iraq’s Financial and Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mudher Mohammad Saleh, downplayed fears, stating, “Claims of a salary crisis in Iraq are unfounded and based on speculation tied to current oil price fluctuations.”