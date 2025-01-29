Iraqi Finance Ministry: Salary delays due to lack of localization in Kurdistan
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance attributed the delay in salary payments in the Kurdistan Region to the “Kurdish government's failure” to localize employee salaries.
In a clarifying statement issued by the ministry in response to comments
made by its deputy, Ribaz Hamlan, on his Facebook account on Tuesday regarding
the delayed salaries during his meeting with Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaa
Al-Sudani, the ministry emphasized that it deals with the salary file for Kurdish
employees “professionally”, in the same manner, it handles others in ministries
and provinces, adding that the salary delays are not the ministry's
responsibility.
"We have been seeking to implement the Supreme Court’s decision for
over a year," the statement pointed out.
In addition, the ministry stressed that the Kurdistan Region has not
provided the ministry with data regarding the localization of employee salaries
at all banks, not just government ones, as stipulated by the Supreme Court's
ruling, which treats employees in the Kurdistan Region the same as government
employees. "The Ministry of Finance has complied with this decision."
It clarified that, to resolve the issue and avoid further delays, it had
dispatched a team from its accounting, budget, and pension departments more
than ten days ago to work with the Region to sort and audit the lists, separate
those who have been retired, and calculate their pensions under the amended
Pension Law No. 26 of 2019, as well as the recent increase of 100,000 dinars
for retirees, and their end-of-service bonuses.
The ministry also noted that over 29,000 employees, as explained by KRG
representatives during their last meeting in Baghdad, are expected to be
retired.
Additionally, the ministry pointed out that the Peshmerga forces, who
are part of the armed forces, are still being paid from the Kurdistan Region's
share, leading to a shortfall in salary payments. “These forces should be paid
by the Ministry of Defense, as their allocations and personnel have been under
the Ministry of Defense for over two years,” the statement added.
The ministry emphasized the need for the Kurdistan Region to provide data
on those receiving multiple salaries and details of regional laws, to prevent
individuals from being excluded from the monthly payroll due to repeated
discrepancies during the audit process.
The statement also reiterated that the localization of salaries is
critical for implementing the Supreme Court’s decision, rather than relying on
paper lists, to ensure timely monthly payments to all eligible employees, a
right guaranteed by the constitution. The Ministry of Finance clarified that it
is not responsible for the delay; it is the responsibility of the Kurdistan
Region.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance stated that the monthly audit for
December 2024 has not been completed due to input errors from the Kurdistan
Region. "The Ministry of Finance’s Accounting Department is working with
the region's Ministry of Finance representatives to correct these errors."
It added that funding for any month requires the Accounting Department
to be provided with the monthly balance sheet for the previous month to allow
the Ministry of Finance to complete the final state accounts and send them to
the Financial Committee in Parliament, the General Secretariat of the Council
of Ministers, and the Financial Monitoring Bureau.
The Ministry concluded by stating that it is continuing to disburse
salaries for government employees for January, as the month has not yet ended.
Notably, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government is set to
meet with Iraq’s Ministry of Finance on Friday in Baghdad, as part of ongoing
discussions over the financial entitlements.
The talks come weeks after the KRG cabinet held an extraordinary meeting
on Jan. 11, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and attended by Kurdish
representatives in the federal government and parliament. The meeting focused
on securing the Kurdistan Region’s budgetary rights and salary payments for
2025.